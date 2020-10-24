Several Indiana Area School District students have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 infections, but district officials said classes would be held as planned at both the senior high school and at Ben Franklin Elementary, where the students had been attending in-person classes.
Four students at the senior high have either been confirmed or presumed to have the infection within the past two weeks, while two students at Ben Franklin have been confirmed with COVID-19, according to messages posted on the district website.
The students at Ben Franklin School are siblings whose parents also have tested positive, District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich reported on Thursday.
The children are in different grades and attend different classes, but because their cases are counted as one by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the case falls outside the range of two to four cases that would trigger a school closing for three to seven days.
“All students who we know may have been exposed are being asked to stay home (today),” Vuckovich wrote, adding that the district policy of following six-foot distancing guidelines has cushioned the possible spread of the virus.
At the senior high, Vuckovich said, two of the infected students “were ‘community’ issues and are not counted in the school’s total per the DOH.”
Of the two other students, one attends classes on the Monday-Tuesday schedule, and the other is in the Thursday-Friday cohort, and they do not participate in the same sports or extracurricular activities. Therefore, the separation puts the cases outside the two-to-four range that could prompt a closing of up to 14 days, the superintendent said.
The affected students have been instructed to isolate or quarantine as needed under health guidelines, Vuckovich said.
All district schools undergo extensive sanitization on weekends, and the secondary schools undergo additional deep cleaning on Wednesdays while all students take virtual classes online from home.