After being canceled in 2020 and going virtual in 2021, the 43rd Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association Home Show will roar back to life in an in-person event next month.
The show is set for March 18 to 20 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana.
Dick Clawson, executive director of the IABA, said he’s excited for the return of the in-person event, which showcases various aspects of building and what local contractors have to offer.
“I look at it as an opportunity for the tradespeople and suppliers to talk one-on-one with the customers, and for the customers to see if they hit it off with the person who’s going to be in their house for one week, two weeks, six weeks,” Clawson said Tuesday. “You can’t get that over a radio ad, a TV ad or an internet ad. Shake hands, meet the people and see if you like them or not.”
Clawson said the show offers “one-stop shopping,” where customers can see the latest products and learn about the hottest trends in the industry. They can also move from booth to booth to compare items from different suppliers, all in the same location, instead of driving from one store to the next.
And the manufacturers and representatives are on site to “tell you the pluses and minuses of the various products,” Clawson said.
Clawson said recent trends in the building industry include kitchen upgrades with hard-surface countertops, window, deck and garage door replacements for homes built in the 1960s and replacement floors with luxury vinyl and ceramic floor tiles.
“Flooring is an ever-changing product right now,” Clawson said.
After the wet weather in the last year, he also said a lot of roofs are being replaced, and basement waterproofing has increased, as well.
For outside the home, trends include a continuation of the “outdoor living” boom fueled by the desire to be outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hardscaping, such as decorative stone walls and pavers, continue to be popular, along with larger projects such as outdoor kitchens.
“I’ve seen them popping up in neighborhoods in the last year,” Clawson said.
Also related to the pandemic is the trend of remodeling rooms or building additions for a home office, with more people permanently stationed to work remotely nowadays.
Clawson discussed several challenges facing the building industry due to the pandemic.
“First and foremost is the supply chain issue,” he said.
“The delays are just getting longer and longer. Right now, if you were to build a new house, you would want to order windows the minute they broke the ground.”
He said custom-unit HVAC systems are also on backorder, but things are finally looking up for lumber.
“Lumber is slowly getting back to normal, but it took a tremendous price increase,” he said.
The availability of labor is yet another issue.
Despite the challenges, Clawson and IABA members are looking forward to welcoming patrons back to the show, where about 120 booths of 70 exhibitors will be on display.
Home show hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 18; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20.
Admission is $3 for those age 16 or older, and attendance the next day is free with a prior admission ticket under the “too much to see, next day for free” policy.