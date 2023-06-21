This year marks the 22nd summer of the Indiana Art Association’s annual arts camp.
Campers in first through sixth grades will take classes July 17-21; campers in seventh through 12th grades will take classes July 24-28.
Interested students should sign up for the grade they just completed — not the grade for the next school year.
Deadline for registration for the camp is July 1.
Arts Camp Director Trish Dodson said classes in art, drama and music will be offered. The camp will take place at the Indiana Area Senior High School with each group staging a show following their week of camp.
According to Dodson, elementary camp will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a brief morning break and a break for lunch.
Secondary camp will begin with art class from 9 to 11 a.m. with a break for lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m. then will resume with a theater class from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and finishing the day with music class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Cost for the week is $150 for elementary (grades 1-6) and $175 for secondary (grades 7-12).
Registration forms will be available at local schools and The Artists Hand Gallery.
Forms may be downloaded from IAA’s website at https://www.indianaartassociation.org/. Additionally, information will be posted on Facebook — see Arts Camp, Indiana.
For more information, contact Dodson at pdodson@comcast.net with Arts Camp in the memo line or call her at (724) 465-9322.
