The Indiana Art Association will take a chartered bus trip to the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Jan. 28.
“If you’ve not been to WMAA before, you’re in for a treat,” said IAA Programs/Classes Chair Faye Kershishnik. “It’s a gem of a museum in our own backyard. If you’ve been there before, you already know it’s a class act art museum and there’s always something new to explore,”
The trip will include a special docent-led tour of the museum’s permanent collection and two temporary exhibits: “Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America” and a photo exhibit by Gavin Benjamin, “Break Down and Let it All Out.”
The cost for the trip, including bus transportation, museum visit w/tour donation, catered box lunch and all tips is $55 for IAA members and $65 for non-members.
After the docent tour, there will be time to relax, enjoy your meal and explore the museum on your own.
Attendees may even bring a sketchbook for some quality drawing time.
The bus will depart Indiana at 9 a.m. and return at approximately 3:30 p.m. There will also be a pickup/dropoff stop in Blairsville.
Seating on the bus is limited to 21. Registration deadline is Jan. 13. If paying by check, it must be postmarked by Jan. 10. No refunds will be given after Jan. 13.
For more information, including box lunch menu options and more detailed bus pickup times/locations, contact Kershishnik at (724) 254-1618 or email pianoman_88@msn.com. Checks, payable to Indiana Art Association, can be sent to IAA, P.O. Box 448, Indiana, PA 15701. Include name(s), contact info, pickup location (Indiana or Blairsville) and box lunch selection. The box lunch options and bus pickup locations/times are on the website.