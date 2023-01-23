The Indiana Art Association is offering a six-week drawing course taught by IAA member Dayas Silvis.
The Indiana Art Association is offering a six-week drawing course taught by IAA member Dayas Silvis.
Classes will run Monday evenings on March 6, 13 and 20 and April 3, 17 and 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Artist Hand Gallery.
Students will learn to understand a variety of subjects by breaking them down into basic shapes, as well as learning the fundamentals of perspective, composition, contours, shading and texture.
Cost is $75 for IAA members and $100 for non-members. Deadline to register is Feb. 17. Maximum attendance is ten with early registration encouraged.
Sketchbook and basic drawing supplies are provided. There are no partial refunds given if a class is missed, but students will receive a “missed class handout” to catch up.
Registration may be done online at https://www.indi anaartassociation.org by following prompts under the “CLASSES” tab or by mailing a check to Indiana Art Association, PO Box 448, Indiana, PA 15701. If mailing a check, include name(s), address, email, phone number and class name.
Holding a bachelor’s degree in visual communications from the Pittsburgh Art Institute, Silvis is a freelance artist, focusing on portraits and story illustration. She is currently employed with Creps United Publications as a layout designer. Her work is on display at The Artists Hand Gallery, as well as on her Facebook page at https://.www.facebook.com/.Dayas.M.Silvis.Art
For class questions, contact IAA programs/classes chair Faye Kershishnik at (724) 254-1618 or email piano man_88@msn.com.
