Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

The Indiana Art Association is offering a Foundational Calligraphy Class on Feb. 25 at The Artist Hand Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break.

Instructor Cindi Kordell will lead the beginner’s class, covering basic calligraphy techniques and tools. Kordell has been a calligraphy enthusiast most of her life and has studied with various calligraphy masters. Her work is on display at The Artists Hand Gallery. Kordell is member of the IAA and the Calligraphy Guild of Pittsburgh.