The Indiana Art Association is offering a Foundational Calligraphy Class on Feb. 25 at The Artist Hand Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break.
Instructor Cindi Kordell will lead the beginner’s class, covering basic calligraphy techniques and tools. Kordell has been a calligraphy enthusiast most of her life and has studied with various calligraphy masters. Her work is on display at The Artists Hand Gallery. Kordell is member of the IAA and the Calligraphy Guild of Pittsburgh.
Class materials provided are ink, layout paper, Speedball C-nib and Speedball pen-holder, exemplars, guidelines and lists of resources/books. Students will need to bring a ruler, pencil, eraser, tape, cup/water container, paper towels or baby wipes.
Cost is $60/IAA members and $70/non-members. Space is limited. Early registration is encouraged with a registration deadline of Feb. 10.
Registration and payment may be done via PayPal at the IAA website, www.Indianaartassociation.org, or by mail with a check. Also provide student name(s), class name, email, home address and phone number. Checks should be sent to Indiana Art Association, P.O. Box 448, Indiana, PA 15701.
Contact IAA Programs/Class Chair Faye Kershishnik with any questions. Anyone needing a special order left-hand nib and special left-hand instructions is to let her know at registration. Kershishnik may be reached by calling (724) 254-1618 or emailing pianoman_88@msn.com.