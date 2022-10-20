acrylic pour

The instructor of the IAA Acrylic Pour Workshop will be Amberly Barr.

Due to popularity, the Indiana Art Association is offering an immersive acrylic pour workshop on Oct. 29 at The Artists Hand Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Taught by IAA member and instructor Amberly Barr, Fluid Acrylics: Free Flow Workshop is for all skill levels as the basics will be reviewed.

