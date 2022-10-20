Due to popularity, the Indiana Art Association is offering an immersive acrylic pour workshop on Oct. 29 at The Artists Hand Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Taught by IAA member and instructor Amberly Barr, Fluid Acrylics: Free Flow Workshop is for all skill levels as the basics will be reviewed.
IAA Programs and Classes Chair Faye Kershishnik said the workshop format allows for more play and experimentation than previous classes.
Kershishnik noted that most essential materials are provided, but participants are to bring their own canvases (two to four, any size), any desired special acrylic paint colors (other than the provided basics of red, yellow, blue, black and white) as well as one or two tools and pouring cups found around the house or garage. Examples given by Kershishnik include a small funnel, small strainer, small thin chain, small beaded necklace, feather, old comb, child’s beach sifter or anything interesting to pour from or drag through paint. Kershishnik promised the workshop will be an opportunity to stretch imaginations.
Registration deadline for the workshop is Friday. Cost is $60 for IAA members and $75 for non-members. Class size is limited with early sign up strongly encouraged. Gloves and aprons are provided, but it is important to wear clothes that can get messy.
The workshop will have an hour’s lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. and attendees are welcome to bring a bag lunch or purchase lunch from The Artists Hand or one of the many other nearby restaurants.
She also encouraged anyone attending to consider an IAA membership. A single membership is $25 and a family membership is $40. In addition to numerous other benefits, membership can be used to take advantage of the discounted price now and on future classes/workshops.
The IAA website is indianaartassociation.org. Workshop registration may be made at the IAA website or by mailing a check payable to IAA—mail to: Indiana Art Association, PO BOX 448, INDIANA, PA. 15701. Please include a note with name, contact information and that payment is for the acrylic pour workshop.
For questions, contact Kershishnik at piano man_88@msn.com or call (724) 254-1618.