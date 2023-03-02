The Indiana Art Association is currently accepting applications for up to a $500 art scholarship. Eligible applicants are Indiana County residents graduating from a high school or home school program in spring 2023 and who plan to continue studying art at an accredited college, university or art school.
In addition to an application form, applicants will be required to submit three pieces of original artwork for consideration by an IAA panel of judges. Matting and framing should thoughtfully enhance the work.
The focus is on traditional art — rather than on commercial or digital images. However, these will be considered if they are approached as a fine art form. Instructions and an application may be obtained at the IAA website:
Applicants should mail their form to IAA Scholarship Chair, PO Box 448, Indiana, PA 15701. The application must be postmarked no later than March 31. No exceptions will be made.
Applications should not be dropped off at The Artists Hand Gallery as they must be postmarked. If not properly postmarked, the application will not be accepted.
Please note — interested students must complete their own application. Teachers are not permitted to do this for the student.
Judging will take place at the IAA studio in The Artists Hand Gallery, located at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, on April 17. Artwork must be dropped off between 4 and 4:30 p.m. on this date and then picked up between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Applicants are asked to use the gallery back entrance door to drop off and pick up artwork.
Winner(s) will be announced at the IAA’s annual show reception on June 9 at The Artists Hand Gallery.
If questions, please contact Julieann Knox, IAA scholarship chair, at fada dada61@gmail.com.
Stimulating the artistic growth of its members while promoting community interest, appreciation and participation in the arts is the IAA’s mission. The art association holds two exhibits each year offering cash prizes — The annual show at The Artists Hand Gallery in June and The Open Arts Show at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County in November.
In addition to their scholarship and two annual shows, the IAA arranges community exhibition spaces where artists can sell work. IAA also offers classes/programs at The Artist Hand Gallery, an annual youth ArtsCamp, sketching and painting outings, art-related bus trips, online art challenges and numerous other activities for members and the community.