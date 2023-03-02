78026876

The Indiana Art Association is currently accepting applications for up to a $500 art scholarship. Eligible applicants are Indiana County residents graduating from a high school or home school program in spring 2023 and who plan to continue studying art at an accredited college, university or art school.

In addition to an application form, applicants will be required to submit three pieces of original artwork for consideration by an IAA panel of judges. Matting and framing should thoughtfully enhance the work.

