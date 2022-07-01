indiana at iup hilton garden marks Consecutive hotel awards

The Indiana at IUP Hilton Garden Inn recently hosted several leaders of the Hilton Garden Inn brand.
The brand leaders visited as part of Hilton’s Team Member Appreciation Week, as well as to celebrate the back-to-back awards the hotel received for being top performers in guest service.
The hotel employees met leaders and had a dessert reception while discussing practices and policies that can be utilized at other Hilton Garden Inns across the world.
In the back row, from left, are Justin Smith, Josh Freeman, David Lybarger, Art Barris, Elaine Graves-Taylor, Alan Roberts, global head of Hilton Garden Inn brand, Carrie Doyle, Dennis Snyder, Mark Morath, HAMCO CEO, Cassidy Newman, Isaac Lake, HGI Brand management, Jackie Fetsko and Laurel McCoy.
In the front row, from left, are Lindsi Keith, Jeff George, Shania Zayac, Stephanie Mantini, Cathy Gromley, Whitney Knight, HGI Brand personality director, Linda Wheeler, Ashlee Kennedy, Erika Geidel, Angela Kellar, general manager, Jeannise Imes, Morgan Gray, Morgan Baker, Jessica Neral, Liliana Semone, Bobbi Bolton.