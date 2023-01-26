Myron Tomb

Myron Tomb

 Submitted photo

An Indiana attorney, representing the third generation of his family to serve as lawyers in Indiana County, has eclipsed half a century of service in the local, state and federal courts.

Myron Hay Tomb Jr. said he made his mark on the lives of county residents in a career of helping local community organizations to navigate the increasingly complicated landscape of assuring their compliance with state and federal laws.