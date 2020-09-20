Attorney Bradley Holuta was recently selected for membership into The National Trial Lawyers Association Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers.
The list is an invitation-only organization comprised of the premier trial lawyers from each state in the nation who meet stringent qualifications as civil plaintiff trial lawyers. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase process, and membership is extended to the most qualified attorneys from each state who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile.
Holuta is an associate at the law firm of Marcus & Mack P.C. in Indiana, where his practice is devoted to representing the interests of injured people in cases involving catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, industrial accidents, motor vehicle collisions, premises liability and dog bite injuries.
Holuta has practiced in his hometown of Indiana for several years and joined Marcus & Mack in 2018.
A graduate of Cleveland State University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, Holuta is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania’s state courts as well as federal court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
He is also a member of the Indiana County Bar Association.
He serves on the board of Indiana County Head Start, Indiana County Children and Youth Services, the Indiana County Community Action Program and the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. He is also a member of the adjunct faculty at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where he has taught Legal Aspects of Healthcare since 2013.
When he is not at work, Holuta enjoys spending time with wife Katie, playing cello in the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and golfing.