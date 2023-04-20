Indiana native Janice Dembosky recently published her first historical fiction novel, “ROZA: The Runaway,” which is based on the life of Dembosky’s mother as she fled the family farm at 15 to escape abuse.
Although the story is historical fiction, “ROZA: The Runaway” follows a series of true events mixed with Dembosky’s imagination to accurately capture Indiana and McKean counties during the 1930s and ’40s.
The story of Roza is primarily based on three true events, according to Dembosky. The book’s early chapters focus on two historical mining accidents in the Ernest Coal Mine in 1916 and 1924.
“Writing the story of Roza has always been on the back-burner of my mind,” Dembosky said. “I grew up hearing about the tragic deaths of my Polish grandmother’s first two husbands in the Ernest Coal Mines, the first in 1916 when 27 miners suffocated underground, the second in 1924 when my grandfather was the only man killed when an explosive went off in his own hands.”
These two accidents greatly impacted Dembosky’s grandmother, Teofila Tabaka Lagant, as well as her mother, Ania Rozella Sokul, after whom the character Roza is based.
Dembosky’s mother was 5 when her father, Joseph Sokul, died to a mining explosive in 1924, and she saw his dismembered hand lying in the dirt near “Black Maria,” the wagon used to transport the dead or wounded from the mine.
Dembosky also captured the true story of how her mother ran away from home at 15 years old, walked 9 miles to Indiana and lied about her age to get a job at the Indiana State Teachers College, the former Indiana Normal School that is now Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“I also grew up hearing about my mother running away from home, stopping at a stranger’s house on what was probably Bryan Hill, and being directed to find a job at ‘the Normal School,’ which had recently transitioned to Indiana State Teachers College,” Dembosky said. “There, she was hired by Olive K. Folger to work as a maid/waitress for room, board and $5 a month.”
Despite its foundation on true and historical events, Dembosky said the resulting project is a product of her imagination.
“All characters are fictitious,” Dembosky said. “All conversations, relationships and non-historical events are products of my imagination. As a storyteller, I have embellished the ordinary. However, I have done my best to capture the settings of time and place with historical accuracy.”
The cover of “ROZA: The Runaway” is a photo from the 1930s depicting seven Indiana State Teachers College dining hall maids, with Dembosky’s mother in the center of the photo.
Dembosky didn’t know the photo existed until her friend, Donna DonGiovanni, brought it out after discovering both their mothers worked as dining hall maids in the ’30s.
“I was having dinner with Donna DonGiovanni and her husband,” Dembosky said. “She read all my books and asked what I was writing. ... I told her I was writing my mother’s story, how she ran away from home and was given work as a dining hall maid in 1934.”
During the course of the conversation, Dembosky and DonGiovanni discovered their mothers not only knew each other but worked together on the college’s domestic staff.
“Donna’s mother was a maid at IUP during that time, too,” Dembosky said. “We were amazed our mother’s apparently knew each other as young women working in the dining hall. Donna’s mother kept a scrapbook and had an amazing picture with no rips, no tears, of seven maids standing in a row in front of Sutton Hall.”
In the photo, DonGiovanni’s mother, Eleanora “Nora” Miconi, is situated right behind Dembosky’s mother, who’s located precisely in the center of the dining hall maids.
“We cried,” Dembosky said. “We were so emotional. Her mother went by ‘Nora,’ and I wrote her into the story.”
The story of Roza is the sixth book Dembosky has published. Dembosky published her first book, “The Bond Woman: An Amish Woman’s Love for a Man on the Outside,” in 2015 assuming it’d be her one and only book.
“I always said I’d be a ‘one-book wonder,’” Dembosky said.
But after gaining a following and receiving numerous positive reviews, Dembosky ended up writing a five-book Amish series.
“I loved writing the Amish stories,” Dembosky said. “They were fun, they were interesting, and I had all kinds of ideas. This story, (‘ROZA’), I knew I had to write, and it was both painful and joyful at the same time, because my mother was a survivor. A real survivor.”
“ROZA: The Runaway” as well as “The Bond Woman” Amish series are available for sale at the Indiana Book Nook, Smicksburg Furniture as well as on Amazon and Kindle.