Indiana native Janice Dembosky recently published her first historical fiction novel, “ROZA: The Runaway,” which is based on the life of Dembosky’s mother as she fled the family farm at 15 to escape abuse.

Although the story is historical fiction, “ROZA: The Runaway” follows a series of true events mixed with Dembosky’s imagination to accurately capture Indiana and McKean counties during the 1930s and ’40s.