The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club hopes more dancers join the fun during its 34th year of offering opportunities for special nights out.

The club has scheduled eight dinner dances from September through May with seven at Elks Lodge 931 and one at the Indiana Eagles Club. Music for the dances will be played by Zupe, The Mikey Dee Band, Murphy’s 9 Piece Band and The Tommy Phillips Orchestra. Dinners are optional but officers of the club hope the dancers order the buffet meals to add to their evening’s pleasure. Homemade Restaurant of Home will cater all the meals but the one in April, when an Italian buffet will be catered by Luigi’s Ristorante of Clymer.