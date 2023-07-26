The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club hopes more dancers join the fun during its 34th year of offering opportunities for special nights out.
The club has scheduled eight dinner dances from September through May with seven at Elks Lodge 931 and one at the Indiana Eagles Club. Music for the dances will be played by Zupe, The Mikey Dee Band, Murphy’s 9 Piece Band and The Tommy Phillips Orchestra. Dinners are optional but officers of the club hope the dancers order the buffet meals to add to their evening’s pleasure. Homemade Restaurant of Home will cater all the meals but the one in April, when an Italian buffet will be catered by Luigi’s Ristorante of Clymer.
While the dances are scheduled for members and guests, they are also open to the public. Nonmembers should call John Como, president, at (724) 549-5117 or David and Mary Ann Miller, vice presidents, at (724) 541-0589 for information on attending the dances.
Since its founding after a series of lessons by dance enthusiasts, the IBDC has provided opportunities for members to enjoy the various dance styles they learned. The current officers have the same goal in place with a desire to help the membership grow.
“Dancing is fun and not as complicated as some people think after watching shows like ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and professional dance contests,” Como said. Dancing alongside members of the IBDC is not a contest and many are willing to show how to get started or to add a few new steps to a rumba or waltz they learned.”
Demonstrations also are provided on various dances along with information on places to learn the dance.
The schedule of the ballroom dances with the bands and themes is:
Sept. 15: Indiana Elks Lodge, Foliage Frolic, Zupe.
Oct. 12: Indiana Elks Lodge, Spooky Boo, Mikey Dee Band.
Nov. 10: Indiana Eagles, Honor Our Veterans, Murphy’s 9 Piece Band.
Dec. 8: Indiana Elks Lodge, Let It Snow, Tommy Phillips Orchestra.
Feb. 9: Indiana Elks Lodge, Calling All Sweet Hearts, Murphy’s 9 Piece Band.
March 16: Indiana Elks Lodge, Share Your Shamrock, Murphy’s 9 Piece Band.
April 12: Indiana Elks Lodge, A Night in Tuscany, Murphy’s 9 Piece Band.
May 4: Indiana Elks Lodge, April Showers Bring May Flowers, Murphy’s 9 Piece Band.
Beginners looking for an informal atmosphere to add dancing to their entertainment and those looking to expand their skills can find it with the Indiana Social Dance Group. The Social Dance group offers lessons on various dance styles for couples and also line dances for couples and singles at Sharon’s School of Dance.
