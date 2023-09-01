86480754

Calendar

The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club will begin its 34th year with a dinner dance at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Elks Lodge 931 at 475 S.13th St., Indiana.

Music will be played by Zupe with dinner at 6:40 p.m. and dancing at 7:30 p.m. The dance is open to the public, but reservations must be made by Sept. 5 for the dinner and Sept. 10 for just attending the dance. Call John Como, president, at (724) 549-5117 for information on the club.