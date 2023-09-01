The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club will begin its 34th year with a dinner dance at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Elks Lodge 931 at 475 S.13th St., Indiana.
Music will be played by Zupe with dinner at 6:40 p.m. and dancing at 7:30 p.m. The dance is open to the public, but reservations must be made by Sept. 5 for the dinner and Sept. 10 for just attending the dance. Call John Como, president, at (724) 549-5117 for information on the club.
The IBDC is accepting applications for new members with the hope of attracting people to choose dancing to music throughout the years for a great night out. Dances will be held monthly, except January, until May.
Those interested in honing current dance skills or learning to dance in a casual setting could check out The Indiana Social Dance Group that will begin offering lessons on various forms of dancing for couples on Sept. 22 and for line dance enthusiasts on Sept. 9 at Sharon’s School of Dance in White Township.
Information on the Indiana Social Dance Group can be obtained by calling (724) 463-3753.
