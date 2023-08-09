If one wanted to see what Indiana Borough Council could be like once redistricting is complete and membership is down from 12 to eight, Tuesday’s voting meeting of council provided a possible preview.
Four members of council were absent — Ben Ford, Joshua Kratsa, Gerald Smith and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor.
On hand were council President Peter Broad, Vice President Kaycee Newell and councilors Tamara Collazzo, Luke DeBuyser, Jessica Frick, Sharon Herring, Donald Lancaster and Sara Steelman.
There was plenty for those eight to tackle, including selection of a new pension investment fund manager, the go-ahead to apply for state funding for a third phase of the borough’s Strategic Management Planning Program, a second payment for paving and drainage improvements on Nixon Avenue, advertising of proposed changes in the Streets and Sidewalks section of the borough code that will deal with plantings, and approval of a state Act 537 plan for the Marsh Run Sanitary Sewer Service Area.
The Act 537 plan focuses on the portion of the borough known as the Marsh Run Sanitary Sewer Service Area, and involves replacement of an interceptor in that area.
As previously drawn up by the borough’s consultant Stiffler McGraw & Associates, plans detail the use of 113,500 feet of pipe, to 1,629 connections, at a cost of $56,216,661.
However, Manager Nichole Sipos said in April, that would be over a period of 20 to 30 years.
“The key implementation activities/dates include replacement of the interceptor and up to 10 identified Service Areas only until metering/testing has shown that flows have been reduced to the extent that surcharging of the interceptor has ceased,” according to the resolution passed Tuesday night. “At this point, replacement work will conclude. Design work will begin in January of 2024 and construction will end as soon as interceptor surcharging has been eliminated or at the conclusion of the service area replacement work, schedule in January of 2044.”
In other matters, by an 8-0 vote, council accepted Marquette Associates of Chicago as the borough’s new pension investment fund manager, replacing Huntington Bank.
“Huntington Bank is going out of the business (of managing pension investments),” Broad said.
Marquette was the one firm that stood out among four chosen for final interviews by a group of borough officials and police officers, according to a letter from advisor Randall R. Rhoades, an attorney in Valencia, Butler County.
“Marquette Associates very clearly articulated how it works with clients on a proactive basis,” Rhoades wrote in a letter to Sipos. “Marquette had done significant background preparation, understood the status of the borough retirement plans and gave specific illustrations of how it can add value based upon its background and process.”
None of the four finalists were local. Indiana-based S&T Bank did respond to the borough’s Request for Proposals, but Sipos said the pension attorney did not think S&T was among the best qualified for that final four.
Also, by a voice vote, council agreed to authorize borough administrators to apply to the state Department of Community and Economic evelopment for a Phase III Strategic Management Planning Program grant-in-aid, building upon past actions including September 2021 acceptance of a DCED grant that brought the borough 90 percent of the $69,800 cost of the consulting involved.
As was the case for earlier phases, council allocated local resources in the amount of 10 percent of the cost of that next state grant.
• Council voted 8-0 to pay A. Liberoni Inc. of Plum, Allegheny County, $136,586.17 for work on the Nixon Avenue paving and drainage improvements project. It was the second payment to Liberoni, after a $30,423.35 payment approved last month.
After an inspection, council will consider a final payment from what was a $170,313.43 contract awarded to Liberoni in March.
• Council approved advertising of proposed changes in the code ordinance chapter dealing with streets and sidewalks — with emphasis on planting standards. As advertised, placement of plantings will be subject to the following:
A. Plants placed in the Borough right-of-way cannot block vehicle operator sight distances along roadways or impede the use of public sidewalks.
B. All plantings/obstructions are to be maintained from noxious weeds by the resident.
C. All plantings may not exceed a maximum height of 36” without the need for pruning.
D. On closed section roads, plant material should not be located so as to impede people from opening doors of vehicles parked at the edge of pavement or curb line.
E. Any plant material installed on the Borough right-of-way by residents will not be replaced by the Borough if damaged as a result of Borough maintenance activities. To minimize the potential for damage resulting from maintenance activities plantings should not be located within 1’ of the edge of pavement on open section roads, the back edge of curb on closed sections roads, or the sidewalk if present.
F. All parts of planting and planting material located on the right-of-way (other than trees) must be kept within the confines of the planting area.
G. Plantings must allow for natural drainage of surface water flows across the right-of-way and must not cause ponding of water on either the public sidewalk or adjacent properties or interfering with storm drains.
H. The Borough assumes no liability for any adverse consequences resulting from privately installed plantings located on the public right-of-way.
I. Indiana Borough’s Public Works/Parks Department reserves the right to order removal of obstructions, if valid complaints are received and verified.
Final action on those changes could come next month.
• Sidewalks were also on Broad’s mind, as he mentioned what was found under the sidewalk near his home — an underground tunnel, some eight feet down, that once was used by a brewery that operated in that part of the borough back in the 1800s.
Also Tuesday, council approved the proposal by the Indiana University of Pennsylvania student organization STATIC, in conjunction with Downtown Indiana Inc., to hold an event Sept. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. in IRMC Park “to bring IUP students into the borough and introduce them to downtown businesses.”
Participants will get $15 in “downtown money” that can be used for food or clothing or other purchases — but not for such products as alcohol or CBD.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said he and his counterpart in Blairsville, Louis J. Sacco, are planning billboards to encourage young people to consider careers in police work.
Lancaster, in his role as council public safety chairman, said Indiana may not offer starting salaries offered in some suburban communities, but the local police department offers good pensions and good benefits — and the opportunity to live in a good community.
