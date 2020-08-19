That 8-to-3 decision capped a three-hour virtual meeting where many expressed concerns — pro and con — about local enforcement of guidelines issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel moved to authorize Solicitor Neva Stotler to advertise a revised ordinance, which will be worked out after two upcoming council committee meetings.
The new ordinance could hold the line on the original idea, or go on to include other state guidelines pertaining to public gatherings.
As originally proposed, residents, businesses and people visiting the borough would be required to wear facial coverings consistent with state guidelines, to be enforced with fines of up to $300.
“They don’t feel this ordinance is the answer,” Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard said, quoting “numerous phone calls and emails from businesses” fearful of even a minor decrease in foot traffic, nevermind boycotts some opponents have threatened, “and at the very least creates a black eye for the borough.”
At least one opponent of a borough ordinance does not want to see a boycott.
“I am encouraging people to shop downtown,” said Tammy Graham Curry, who operates Hemp Haven along McLain Road in White Township. “I’m helping our small businesses by doing the Indiana Country Faire Market (Saturdays at the Fox and Coon Hunters Association).”
She said a lot of vendors at her weekend venture wear masks, while some do not.
A downtown businessman, Jeff Widdowson, said Indiana already has “lost months of business,” and that the ordinance proposed “undermines all our efforts.” On the other hand, he said, the Together Indiana concept would work better than an ordinance.
That’s the communications campaign the borough initiated in alignment with messaging from Indiana University of Pennsylvania regarding masks. Downtown Indiana Inc. also is involved in this effort, distributing signs to local businesses.
Stakeholders can also follow the campaign promoted by Harrisburg-based Triad Strategies and receive updates via other social media.
Voting yes to re-advertise an ordinance were McDaniel as well as Council President Peter Broad, Council Vice President Gerald Smith and Donald Lancaster, Ben Ford, Betsy Sarneso, Jonathan Warnock and Sara Stewart.
Voting no were Jim McQuown, Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor and Kaycee Newell. Sara Steelman lost her connection to the Zoom discussion prior to that vote.
Meetings of the Public Safety Committee on Thursday and McDaniel’s committee on Aug. 25 both will be available to view online, as was Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
“I am excited to see the Indiana Borough Council being responsible and caring for the health of all the people who live here,” said the Rev. Elizabeth Mount, pastor of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Indiana. “I have seen scientifically that masks work.” Mount added, “It is affecting communities as a whole, not just individuals. It is about us caring for one another. I want us to have an ordinance (to) protect all of Indiana.”
Warnock wondered why a vote could not be taken on that ordinance. Stotler said she didn’t think council had the appetite to do so.
McQuown suggested tabling the ordinance. He said he was not against masks, citing family members in the health care industry, and said Stotler “is a fantastic attorney,” but was compelled to write up an ordinance “without a whole lot of conversation among the council. I don’t share the urgency that this has to pass (now).”
McQuown went on to suggest emphasis on positive reinforcement rather than punitive reinforcement, and said there were some speakers with “well thought-out letters to us” that could assist in furthering the idea of community messaging.
In particular, he was referring to Widdowson as well as Judah Thomas, lead elder and pastor of Word of Grace Fellowship in Indiana.
Noting that “for the most part out community has gone beyond the second spike” of COVID-19 cases, Thomas suggested tabling the ordinance and coming back to it after Labor Day. He said it would give council time to put into effect a good educational plan.
There was no clear-cut division between proponents and opponents of the idea.
“All those masks are ineffective unless they are an N95 mask,” said Donna Ybarra, a nurse who referred to respirators that by federal standards filters at least 95 percent of airborne particles. She also opposes an ordinance.
“I will refuse to shop downtown or in Indiana Borough,” she told council. “You are going to ruin businesses that are already hurting.”
Borough Manager C. Michael Foote also read emails, as long as the writer gave a name and address — but “maybe 25 emails had no names or addresses,” so, the manager said, “unfortunately I won’t be able to read their emails.”
Some utilized the chat capacity on the Zoom website. At least one would-be speaker did so because she wasn’t sure she could unmute herself.
“In my opinion, it is not so much the issue of wearing a mask as it is the approach by a certain group of local citizens that are absolutely inappropriate in the enforcement of their belief and opinion,” said JoAnne Britcher. “I have lived in the borough since 1986 and have supported our town for years. I wear my mask as needed even though it causes me great anxiety. I have changed my habits to accommodate the rule, but I will not have someone accost me in the parking lot, before I have the opportunity to put my mask on. I object to the method behind the ordinance.”
Another visitor to the chat room said council should “keep our town safe” by passing and enforcing the ordinance.
“With the glad arrival of (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) freshmen, it also brings with it a greater danger of new exposure to the COVID-19 infections,” Erik Blank texted. “Until the arrival of an actual vaccine, the only real method to reduce the spread of the virus is to ensure that all residents in the borough wear masks when in public. Waiting on signs of the spread of the virus is too late to then take action. I do not want to end up back in a lockdown that will prevent our businesses from opening or people being able to shop at all.”
If this had been a live meeting in council chambers, it would have been a standing-room-only audience. Borough Communications and Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry said there were 100 signed up.