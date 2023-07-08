Indiana Borough Council delayed its monthly voting meeting by a week this month because of the Independence Day holiday.
Instead, council will meet this coming Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m., and then come back the following Tuesday, July 18, for the monthly work session.
Items on the July 11 agenda include votes on approval of:
• A proposed emergency action plan for the borough.
• Advertising of a proposed “Educational Service Agency” ordinance.
• The WayMakers group’s request to close IRMC Park on July 21 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for a summer concert with kids’ activities.
• Downtown Indiana Inc.’s request to close IRMC Park on Aug. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. for a community/university meet-and-greet event, at which an open container waiver also was requested. Fall classes are scheduled to begin the following Monday, Aug. 28, at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
• Northern Appalachian Folk Festival Inc.’s request to close Philadelphia Street between Fifth and Seventh streets, and the closure of Sixth Street between Gompers and Nixon avenues, from 10 a.m. Sept. 8 through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 9 for “a folk festival that will include concerts, vendors, workshops, and kids activities.” NAFF also asked for an open container waiver.
• An application to pay A. Liberoni Inc. $30,423.35 for work on the Nixon Avenue paving and drainage improvements project.
• An application for a Multimodal Transportation Funds grant for the Marsh Run Bridge repairs project.
