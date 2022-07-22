Indiana Borough is seeking input about its plans for reapportioning its wards.
A website, www.indianaboro.com/municipal-reapportionment, refers to the maps that were presented Tuesday night by Council Vice President and Ad Hoc Committee Chair Kaycee Newell, offers links to news coverage of the process, and reminds readers of what the state’s Borough Code requires:
“All wards in the borough shall be numbered and composed of compact and contiguous territory as nearly equal in population as practicable as officially and finally reported in the latest official census.”
Or, as Newell offered Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council is elected by district, and therefore must apportion the districts so that each contains approximately the same number of people pursuant to the most recent United States Census.
Unfortunately, she continued, the current ward map and distribution of representation does not adhere to this, nor does it adhere to the basic principle of one person, one vote.
To resolve this, she said, council must adopt an ordinance which alters the wards (districts) and size of council.
And so, in May 2022, an an ad hoc committee was formed to study the structures of similar municipalities throughout the commonwealth.
Newell worked with Council Administration Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, councilors Sara Steelman and Luke DeBuyser and Council President Dr. Peter Broad in an ex officio role.
The committee will meet again on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m. in council chambers in the George E. Hood Municipal Building, 80 N. Eighth St., Indiana.
The webpage offers a timetable for the reapportionment process, has the slide show Newell offered at Tuesday’s council work session, and asks these questions of the visitor to indianaboro.com:
• Where do you live? Choices are “outside of Indiana Borough,” or in the existing Ward 1 (north of Philadelphia Street, east of Seventh Street), Ward 2 (south of Philadelphia, east of Seventh), Ward 3 (south of Philadelphia, west of Seventh) or Ward 4 (north of Philadelphia, west of Seventh).
• Which proposed map do you prefer? An at-large map, one showing a proposed two-ward split, and another with a proposed three-ward split, are offered.
• How many members of council do you feel there should be? Choices offered are 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12.
The webpage, as administered by borough Communications & Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry, stressed that “Municipal Reapportionment applies to voting precincts within Indiana Borough. The results of this decision will not affect any routine operations such as curbside collection of garbage and recycling.”
The survey will be open until Aug. 16, when council holds its next work session at 7 p.m.
“We’ll have messaging out via social media throughout the next couple of weeks,” Mudry said.