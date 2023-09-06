Indiana Borough Council had three votes on its agenda Tuesday night.
First, councilors voted 9-0 (with Councilors Sharon Herring, Joshua Kratsa and Sara Steelman absent) to authorize Manager Nichole Sipos to execute the borough’s 2024 Minimum Municipal Obligation (regarding pension funds) and to budget $399,900 toward that obligation.
The amount would be seen as both an expenditure and as a revenue in the 2024 borough budget now being worked out.
Later, council moved to adopt and execute an engineering services agreement with Stiffler McGraw for a capital improvements plan regarding the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Or, as council’s Public Works Chair Gerald Smith put it, a plan for giving what could be a $9 million facelift to the borough’s sewage treatment facility.
It also passed 9-0 — and could be a sign of future increases in what until now has been a low sewage rate.
So low, Council Vice President Kaycee Newell said, that gradual increases will be necessary for the borough to qualify for Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) loans and grants.
Also Tuesday, council approved by 7-2 an ordinance changing the code chapter dealing with streets and sidewalks — with emphasis on planting standards.
Smith questioned the need for the additional ordinance, given what exists now in the zoning ordinance.
Councilman Luke DeBuyser said the ordinance needed more detail, to bring its language in line with the existing tree ordinance.
Voting yes were Newell, Council President Peter Broad, and councilors Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, Tamara Collazzo, Jessica Frick, Ben Ford and Donald Lancaster.
In his report as Public Safety chair, Lancaster said the borough is getting $25,404 from a joint investigation with the U.S. Postal Service, through the Federal Equitable Sharing Program.
Lancaster’s committee also reported that a billboard recruitment project involving Indiana and Blairsville police departments is underway.
Lancaster said no tax dollars are being used in the erection of billboards along U.S. Route 119 south of Homer City, U.S. Route 422 near Cunningham’s Meats west of Indiana, and Business Route 422 near Summit Church, just west of downtown Indiana in White Township.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said the borough’s K-9 program — and its two dogs, a comfort dog and a dog also involved in search and rescue operations — will be spotlighted at the Pennsylvania State Boroughs Association Leadership Conference on Oct. 14 in Erie.
Schawl also urged area residents to use caution when driving this weekend, as the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival will be going on Thursday through Saturday, and both Indiana Area High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania will have home football games this weekend.
In his report, Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said there had been another police negotiation session, and that things still are moving forward toward a new police contract.
