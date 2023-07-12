Addressing an Act 537 plan

Former Indiana Borough Street Department Manager David M. Fairman addressed his concerns about the proposed Act 537 plan that could mean spending $58 million over a 20-year period to replace the sanitary sewer system tributary to the Marsh Run Interceptor.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Indiana Borough Council tackled a number of issues Tuesday night, including an Emergency Action Plan, an Educational Service Agency ordinance, and three requests regarding upcoming events in downtown Indiana.

Council also approved a payment for paving and drainage improvements along Nixon Avenue, and a resolution to apply for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant for the Marsh Run Bridge Repairs project.