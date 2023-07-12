Indiana Borough Council tackled a number of issues Tuesday night, including an Emergency Action Plan, an Educational Service Agency ordinance, and three requests regarding upcoming events in downtown Indiana.
Council also approved a payment for paving and drainage improvements along Nixon Avenue, and a resolution to apply for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant for the Marsh Run Bridge Repairs project.
And the borough’s councilors heard from a number of speakers, some once again looking back to last month’s Pride Festival and the flying of a Pride flag outside the George E. Hood Municipal Building, and one debating the merits of extending the Hoodlebug Trail into downtown Indiana.
Resident Tony Greenawalt called it “the Gerald Smith-Peter Broad trail to nowhere,” a reference to council’s public works committee chair Smith (who was absent along with colleagues Luke DeBuyser, Ben Ford and Sharon Herring) and council’s president Broad, who told Greenawalt the extension scheduled for a grand reopening July 22 “didn’t cost the borough anything.”
Another speaker, finding her comments would be longer than the usual three-minute limit, handed out copies of what she said was a 10-minute commentary to members of council — two of whom threw their copies away. Trina Flann said she feared for the souls of council members because “our nation has strayed so far from its foundation of Judeo-Christian heritage.”
One speaker took aim in a different direction. On the last day of a 30-day period for public comment regarding an Act 537 Special Study for alternatives to the sanitary sewer system tributary to the Marsh Run Interceptor, a former Indiana Borough street department manager stated his opposition to a project that could cost $58 million.
David M. Fairman, who lives in White Township, still owns properties in the borough, and now is code enforcement officer in Blairsville, brought his concerns to a council voting meeting held a week later than usual for Independence Day, and just a week before this month’s scheduled council work session.
As posted on the borough’s website on June 12, “the borough is under a Corrective Action Plan, issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to make improvements to the (Marsh Run Interceptor Sanitary Service) area in order to eliminate surcharges and prevent flooding of the interceptor and surrounding areas.”
Fairman said the only reason for that CAP was “due to numerous complaints from one Indiana Borough resident,” that “consequently ... was resolved with minimal cost to the residents of Indiana Borough.” He said the borough Waste Water Treatment Plant “has not experienced a single violation since the plant was upgraded over 20 years ago.”
He said council had not fulfilled “the obligations and requirements on the (CAP)” and instead “a decision was made to sign and enact the Act 537 plan,” a 20-year, six-project plan which could be funded with loan and/or grant funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST).
Fairman urged instead that the borough “finish the smoke testing” started under terms of the CAP, “analyze the flow reports, televise where necessary so the rate payers are not burdened with steep rate increases” and do due diligence, “explore all the facts, figures and knowledge to make the most cost-effective decision for the residents and rate payers that elected you.”
The former borough street manager also expressed concern over the upcoming closing by Waste Management of the Evergreen Landfill in Center Township, which “will force the sludge (from the Waste Water Treatment Plant) to be hauled an additional 25 miles in one direction (to a new landfill near Ebensburg), increasing expenses.”
Broad did not appear to be concerned over increased rates, saying “we have some of the lowest rates in the state” for sewage. According to the public notice on the borough’s website, “if all work is completed with just loan funding the projected average monthly sewer user rate for customers, per (Equivalent Dwelling Unit), will be increased by $3.50 per month per year for 20 years. This results in a total rate increase of approximately $65 per EDU in 2044.”
Also Tuesday, council approved:
• Closing off IRMC Park to vehicular traffic for a WayMakers summer concert with kids’ activities on July 21 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Mayor William B. Simmons said WayMakers is associated with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
• Closing off IRMC Park On Aug. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. for a Downtown Indiana Inc. event welcoming students and staff returning for the fall semester at IUP.
• Closing off Philadelphia Street from Fifth to Seventh streets and Sixth Street between Nixon and Gompers avenues on Sept. 8 and 9 for the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival. Council also waived the open container limitation, something it normally would not have to do for an event that has been around for three years or more — but, as Council Public Safety Committee Chair Donald Lancaster pointed out, the area being shut down is larger than for past years’ editions of the festival.
Schawl said the borough police force is back to full staffing with the addition of new officer Jeremy Adamson, who signed on effective July 2 and is going through a 12-15 week period of field training.
The police chief also said the borough would mark National Night Out on Aug. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. in IRMC Park. The event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie — which in Indiana’s case also involves other public safety and first responder agencies, including IUP police, the Indiana County Sheriff’s office, state police, Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said a judgment has been found against five dilapidated properties belonging to Patricia Bell. The decision in Indiana County Common Pleas Court paves the way for future activity including sheriff’s sales of the properties.
And borough Manager Nichole Sipos said Monica Shields of Capricious LLC has brought the borough a way to deal with grass on Vinegar Hill — with goats, which are being brought in this month to feed on the steep hillside overlooking IRMC Park.
