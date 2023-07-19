Touring the Wastewater Treatment Plant

Those on the tour included, from left, Indiana Councilwomen Tamara Collazzo and Jessica Frick, Council President Peter Broad, Manager Nichole Sipos, plant Assistant Superintendent Roland Francis and Superintendent Brad Rousell.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

CENTER TOWNSHIP — Some Indiana Borough officials took advantage of an opportunity Tuesday to tour the borough’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, located just south of the White-Center township line, and just beyond areas it serves in the borough and White Township.

“It is cool,” said Lilliana Blank, who attended with her grandfather, Council President Peter Broad, and was his ride to and from the facility roughly halfway between the White Township business district and Homer City.