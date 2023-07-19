CENTER TOWNSHIP — Some Indiana Borough officials took advantage of an opportunity Tuesday to tour the borough’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, located just south of the White-Center township line, and just beyond areas it serves in the borough and White Township.
“It is cool,” said Lilliana Blank, who attended with her grandfather, Council President Peter Broad, and was his ride to and from the facility roughly halfway between the White Township business district and Homer City.
“I recommend that everyone in the community who flushes a toilet come here,” Councilwoman Tamara Collazzo said after a tour that lasted just over an hour and covered many aspects of a plant first built some 50 years ago and overhauled some 20 years ago.
“We don’t know what is going to break next,” WWTP Assistant Superintendent Roland Francis said. “The life expectancy is almost over for a lot of this.”
“This” is a complicated collection of equipment and tanks, known officially as an 8.2 million gallons per day Conventional Activated Sludge Treatment Facility, that is involved in primary sedimentation, step aeration, final clarification, chemical addition, effluent ultraviolet disinfection, anaerobic and aerobic sludge digestion and sludge de-watering.
As pointed out by Francis and plant Superintendent Brad Rousell, it produces water cleaner than what can be found 150 to 200 yards away in Stoney Run.
“Once it’s running the way it should, you don’t have to make a lot of adjustments,” Rousell said. On average, the facility processes 3.5 million gallons a day — 4 million to 5 million per day when Indiana University of Pennsylvania is in session — though it has taken in on rainy days over 30 million gallons of water.
Broad, Collazzo and Councilwoman Jessica Frick were on hand along with borough Manager Nichole Sipos. The tour took the place of the usual workshop session where items are discussed that could be on the agenda for the next voting meeting.
Broad expects that the voting meeting, scheduled for Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., will include a vote on a proposed 20-year, $58 million plan “to systematically replace the interceptor and sanitary sewer pipes within the service area and conduct periodic metering of flows to confirm success.”
If council approves, the borough would seek funding assistance for the proposed work through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) which has both loan and grant funding available.
Sipos said the last overhaul of the WWTP cost $20 million.
The plant includes an in-house laboratory that allows for quick analysis of any problems with what’s going through the facility — including the measurement of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 virus in the wastewater. That measurement usually has corresponded to the number of COVID-19 cases found in Indiana County.
Beginning in March 2020, the borough was one of approximately 360 entities involved in a partnership with BioBot Analytics, a company formed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that specializes in wastewater epidemiology. The borough later began developing a relationship with IUP, with a goal of eventually having the university do the testing.
Later, the borough received additional partners from the Allegheny County Health Department and Carnegie Mellon University.
