Indiana Borough Council

Indiana Borough Council, as shown here on a video stream, will meet Tuesday for a hearing about Community Development Block Grant funding, then a work session that will include several action items.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette file photo

A public hearing will be conducted Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Indiana Borough Council chambers in the George E. Hood Municipal Building, 80 N. Eighth St., Indiana, to discuss the proposed 2023 Community Development Block Grant entitlement program being conducted by Indiana County on behalf of Indiana Borough.

The hearing will precede council’s monthly work session, scheduled for 7 p.m., where several issues are on the agenda for council action, and Police Chief Justin Schawl is scheduled to provide a mid-year review of Indiana Borough Police Department activities.