A public hearing will be conducted Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Indiana Borough Council chambers in the George E. Hood Municipal Building, 80 N. Eighth St., Indiana, to discuss the proposed 2023 Community Development Block Grant entitlement program being conducted by Indiana County on behalf of Indiana Borough.
The hearing will precede council’s monthly work session, scheduled for 7 p.m., where several issues are on the agenda for council action, and Police Chief Justin Schawl is scheduled to provide a mid-year review of Indiana Borough Police Department activities.
Council is scheduled to consider the 2023 CDBG Cooperation Agreement being considered at the hearing preceding that meeting. It also will consider a resolution to apply to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for funding under the Keystone Communities Program; and to take final action on an ordinance establishing an educational service agency.
As for the hearing, on behalf of the borough, it is proposed that the county will receive $206,411 in 2023 CDBG funds from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
At least 70 percent of the available funding must be used for activities which benefit low-and-moderate income persons, with such activities needing to benefit at least 51 percent of low-moderate income persons living in the service area.
Activities that may be eligible for funding under the CDBG program include water and sewer line replacement and improvements; housing rehabilitation; construction of affordable housing; construction/reconstruction of public/community facilities; recreational facilities; public services that are new or provide quantifiable increase in the delivery of services; street improvements; historic preservation; removal of architectural barriers; code enforcement; economic development; acquisition and relocation; clearance and demolition; and general administration, planning, audit and preparation of the CDBG application.
All interested citizens will be offered the opportunity to give oral testimony at the public hearing and/or to present written comments. Proposals and comments may be submitted to the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development at 801 Water Street, Indiana, PA 15701 or by email to admin1@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us by Tuesday at 10 a.m. if one is unable to attend the public hearing.
