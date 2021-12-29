Indiana Borough has a tentative contract agreement with its non-uniformed employees.
In a vote Monday night, Utility Workers Union of America Local 580 accepted an agreement worked out in a four-hour bargaining session Dec. 16.
“It was a nice change in atmosphere meeting with the Borough’s new committee, (Solicitor) Pat Dougherty, (Assistant Manager) Nichole Sipos, and President of Council Peter Broad,” Local 580 President Denise Brudnock said Tuesday afternoon.
“We were able to meet in a very civilized discussion and remedy issues from both sides.”
Terms were not disclosed.
Pending a vote by borough council at its first regular meeting of 2022 Monday night, it would end a dispute that left the two sides without a contract for two years.
Earlier this month, council voted to replace labor attorney Gretchen Love, from the Pittsburgh law firm of Campbell Durrant, with Dougherty, who said the two sides could meet “immediately.”
He told the Gazette his goal was to “get a fair contract both for the borough and the employees.”