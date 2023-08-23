CDBG hearing

Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Assistant Director LuAnn Zak conducted a public hearing Tuesday night regarding future Community Development Block Grant funding for the borough.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Indiana Borough Council approved a resolution Tuesday night authorizing the signing of a cooperation agreement between the borough and Indiana County regarding the 2023 Community Development Block Grant program.

Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Assistant Director LuAnn Zak said the agreement covers the allocation of $206,411 in 2023 CDBG funds that the county will receive “on behalf of” Indiana Borough from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.