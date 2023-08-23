Indiana Borough Council approved a resolution Tuesday night authorizing the signing of a cooperation agreement between the borough and Indiana County regarding the 2023 Community Development Block Grant program.
Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Assistant Director LuAnn Zak said the agreement covers the allocation of $206,411 in 2023 CDBG funds that the county will receive “on behalf of” Indiana Borough from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
That is up slightly from the $206,317 the county is getting on behalf of the borough in its 2022 CDBG allocation. Much of the block grant funding Indiana Borough is getting in those years is aimed at the second phase of the South 15th Street storm sewer project.
Zak said $172,000 of the 2023 CDBG money will go toward the sewer project and $70,000 toward the borough’s role in the state’s Strategic Management Planning Program, with the rest going back to the county to cover administrative costs.
There were more than a dozen in the audience for the hearing — even though the county inadvertently did not advertise it as it is required to do.
“I am required to have two public hearings,” Zak said. She expects that another hearing will take place, possibly adjacent to council’s Sept. 5 meeting.
In any case, Zak went on, what happened Tuesday night will be part of the process of getting comment that can be considered when the county applies to DCED.
She said comment would be taken, most likely, until the end of September when the county commissioners may act on that proposed allocation.
Future CDBG funding could look different. The funding is based on population, and Indiana once had around 71 percent of its population in the low-moderate income range for which the block grant funding is utilized.
That was based on the 2010 census. More recently, Zak said, census figures have shown that number dropping to around 56 or 57 percent.
A new estimate is likely in the next few months.
Tuesday’s meeting again was plagued by technical difficulties, which prevented the borough from live-streaming council’s earlier meeting this month. Only part of this week’s meeting could be streamed, and that wasn’t until after Zak’s hearing and Police Chief Justin Schawl’s mid-year review of his police department.
There could be similar problems in the future, Sipos and borough spokesman Kyle Mudry said, as the borough moves toward a renovation of the George E. Hood Municipal Building.
Meanwhile, Tuesday night, council also approved a resolution to apply to DCED for the Keystone Communities Program, which is meant to support physical improvements to both designated and other communities that are undertaking revitalization to restore deteriorated downtowns, residential neighborhoods, and industrial/manufacturing sites.
And it approved an Educational Services Agency ordinance.
As moved by Council’s Public Safety Chair Don Lancaster, council approved two upcoming uses of IRMC Park.
One will be on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as the Indiana County Community Action Program and S&T Bank have a “Best Slice of 2023” event. Lancaster said it is an effort to bring back an event that had been set to a side during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten pizzerias will be involved and 400 tickets sold for that event.
The other use is for another WayMakers “Audience of One” event on Sept. 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
At its first event, the Indiana Christian men’s group the WayMakers had two Christian-based praise and worship bands on hand to play for a crowd of roughly 800, according to IUP men’s basketball coach and WayMakers member Joe Lombardi.
Much of Tuesday’s work session was given over to Police Chief Justin Schawl’s mid-year review of his police department, while an extended discussion was conducted later in the meeting about a meeting schedule for 2024, when the borough will see a reduction in its council membership from 12 to eight.
As suggested in a rough draft by Council Vice President Kaycee Newell, the plan centers around two monthly meetings of the sort now held by council, a voting meeting early in the month and a work session later in the month where voting could be conducted on timely issues.
There then could be a third Tuesday night given over to a combining of existing council committees into one session which, as Manager Nichole Sipos suggested, could be driven by borough staffers.
In any case, Solicitor Patrick Dougherty suggested, council should allow itself some flexibility about how it handles meetings beginning next year.
