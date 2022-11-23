Isabella Brunetto

Isabella Brunetto

 Submitted photo

An Indiana High School varsity cheerleader will participate in the 102nd annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

Isabella Brunetto will perform with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in the parade. Besides enjoying a memorable trip to Philadelphia, All-Americans will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a magical holiday season in one of the nation’s oldest cities.

Tags