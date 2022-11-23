An Indiana High School varsity cheerleader will participate in the 102nd annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.
Isabella Brunetto will perform with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in the parade. Besides enjoying a memorable trip to Philadelphia, All-Americans will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a magical holiday season in one of the nation’s oldest cities.
“I’ve always had a great time marching in the parades in Indiana with my Indiana cheerleading squad and Sue Hewitt Dance Studio, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to participate in a parade of such a large scale in the city of Philadelphia,” Brunetto said. “l’m looking forward to meeting other cheerleaders from around the country and I can’t wait to perform on Thanksgiving Day.”
Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance or Urban Cheerleading Experience. Indiana High School attended UCA Camp from July 18-20 where Brunetto was selected as an All-American. Only the top 12 percent of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.
“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Philadelphia, Pa.,” said Bill Seely, president of Varsity Spirit. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders, dancers from across the country, and create memorable experiences in the historic city of Philadelphia.”
The Varsity Spirit All-American program is celebrating more than 30 years of honoring camp standouts.