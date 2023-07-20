IRMC Park

IRMC Park is a popular event venue located in downtown Indiana along Philadelphia Street.

 Nathan Zisk/Gazette

Indiana Christian Men’s group The WayMakers is hosing its first-ever Audience of One Christian Music Celebration from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at IRMC Park.

The free, public music celebration will feature two Christian music groups, a T-shirt giveaway, two food trucks, Insomnia Cookies, Kona Ice snow cones, a Dippin’ Dots stand, a Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC) concert ticket raffle and more, according to IUP basketball coach and WayMakers member Joe Lombardi.