Indiana Christian Men’s group The WayMakers is hosing its first-ever Audience of One Christian Music Celebration from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at IRMC Park.
The free, public music celebration will feature two Christian music groups, a T-shirt giveaway, two food trucks, Insomnia Cookies, Kona Ice snow cones, a Dippin’ Dots stand, a Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC) concert ticket raffle and more, according to IUP basketball coach and WayMakers member Joe Lombardi.
“We wanted to try to be a positive influence in the community,” Lombardi said, “and we thought it would be an enjoyable evening to have musicians and singers from at least a dozen different churches in our community come together to provide entertainment.”
The two music groups performing include United, a Christian-based, praise and worship band led by Kendall Kersey, and the Summit Church band led by Todd Stanley, which will feature singers from St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
“(We hope) to provide entertainment to the Indiana community that will grow the Christian presence within the community,” Lombardi said. “(Attendees) can expect to enjoy some terrific music along with a very friendly and positive vibe and atmosphere that’s accepting to people of all faiths.”
The WayMakers will be handing out 500 “Audience of One” and “Called to Truth in Love” T-shirts at the event, Lombardi said. And the KCAC will sponsor a free ticket raffle for their upcoming We the Kingdom concert Aug. 4.
“This is an opportunity for believers from all of our local churches to come together to enjoy praise and worship music while giving glory to God and being a visual influence to those in our community by sharing the truth in love,” Grace Church, Indiana, said on its Facebook page.
The WayMakers are a local Christian men’s group that aims to spread Christian faith within the community as well as help Christian’s grow in their own faith, according to Lombardi.
The group also participates in annual charitable campaigns that involve providing food and financial support to families in need during Thanksgiving and Christmas time as well as hosting a Christmas toy drive.
