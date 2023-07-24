Music celebration

 Submitted photo

Indiana Christian Men’s group The WayMakers hosted its first-ever Audience of One Christian Music Celebration on Friday at IRMC Park. Two Christian-based, praise and worship bands played for a crowd of roughly 800, according to IUP men’s basketball coach and WayMakers member Joe Lombardi. The bands included United, led by Kendall Kersey, and the Summit Church band, led by Todd Stanley and featuring singers from St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

