Hamlet Paredes, a master Cuban cigar roller who rose to fame with his hand-rolling videos, will conduct a Q&A and cigar-rolling demonstration during Rocky Patel Night at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Indiana Cigar Club.
Kevin Davis, owner of the Indiana Cigar Club, said he expects a large crowd for the event, especially with Paredes’ demonstration.
“Our typical Rocky Patel night will get around 150 people,” Davis said. “For Hamlet night, I’m expecting a lot more.”
Paredes, the former Habanos S.A. ambassador, is arguably the most renowned cigar roller in the world, according to Davis, with a number of his cigar blends earning “classic,” “outstanding” and “excellent” grades from Cigar Aficionado and Cigar Insider.
Paredes now works under Rocky Patel Premium Cigars, boasting numerous highly rated cigar blends under his name, including the Hamlet 2020, 25th Year, Liberation and Tabaquero.
Typically, cigars are made using presses and molds. Hand rolling cigars uses neither of these tools.
Although Paredes cannot give away or sell any of the cigars he hand rolls during the demonstration, he said he’s bringing pre-made cigars he rolled personally to give away during the event.
“I go to Nicaragua to hand roll cigars,” Paredes said. “I rolled all of these cigars myself. There’s more than enough.”
Paredes said the only way he can distribute his hand-rolled cigars in the U.S. is by rolling them out-of-country to avoid FDA regulations.
Besides his cigar-rolling demonstration, Paredes will answer questions from the audience and discuss the cigar-making process, from tobacco farming to leaf variations, during the event.
“The main idea is to do a Q&A so people can interact with me,” Paredes said. “It’s really unique. I go with the flow and answer questions as long as people are interested.”
Although the Indiana Cigar Club has hosted Rocky Patel Nights in the past, this is the first time someone from the Rocky Patel family is making an appearance. Davis said his main concern is whether there will be enough room for people in the clubhouse during the event, which has historically drawn in large crowds.
“We’ve made it an event bigger than us,” Davis said. “I’ve got a distiller and food truck coming.”
Davis said he has an entire chest of Hamlet cigars for Rocky Patel Night, including his favorite of Paredes’ blends, the Hamlet 2020. Davis is also giving out a Hamlet travel case filled with Hamlet cigars, a heavyweight ceramic Hamlet ashtray and a burn humidor during the event.
Davis said he hopes to hold future Rocky Patel Nights, potentially with Rocky himself or his brother Nish Patel making an appearance.
“The Rocky Patel people have been great with helping us,” Davis said. “They’ve caught on here in town. If this event goes like I think it’s going to go, then we’ll do another event for sure.”