The Indiana Community Garden will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a night of food, drinks, live music and artwork from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Mack Park.

The free, public event will feature tours of the garden between 1 and 5 p.m., painting classes for kids 4 years and older from 2 to 4 p.m., a speech about the garden at 6 p.m. and live music from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.