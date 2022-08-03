The Indiana Community Garden will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a night of food, drinks, live music and artwork from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Mack Park.
The free, public event will feature tours of the garden between 1 and 5 p.m., painting classes for kids 4 years and older from 2 to 4 p.m., a speech about the garden at 6 p.m. and live music from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.
Portia’s Donuts will be selling picnic boxes that include kabobs, salads, rolls, Boba drinks, doughnuts and more. Attendees are not permitted to bring their own alcohol into the park, but Noble Stein will be selling beer at the event.
Marie Olson, the community garden’s founder, said the 10-year anniversary is a good opportunity for people to see how far the garden has developed over the last decade.
“(People) can see all the development that has been happening throughout the years,” Olson said. “We started with only a few community plots and private plots, but we want to show how we extended this whole area. We want to showcase the pollinator garden ... and the initial stage of the fruit forest.”
The community garden, which first opened April 14, 2012, has 24 private plots people can reserve and nine community plots that are open to everyone. The pollinator garden was added to ICG about three years ago and comprises an abundance of native flowers for butterflies, humming birds, bees and other insects to enjoy. The fruit forest, which was installed about two years ago, includes a variety of native fruit trees, bushes and vegetables scattered around the park for people to eventually harvest.
“(The fruit forest) is not an orchard,” Olson said. “It’s like a combination of everything. It imitates the natural design of a forest, but it’s more intentionally designed. So, you create a space where you bring multiple layers of trees, bushes and some vegetables that come back every year that you don’t need to maintain. ... People can harvest and enjoy (fruits and vegetables) that are super nutritious. This is a long-term plan.”
Like the fruit forest, the pollinator garden’s installation added some much-needed native biodiversity to the community garden, according to Olson.
“Pollinators are so essential,” Olson said. “It’s very important to bring native plants back in every garden because our pollinators are in danger — our food supply is in danger. ... Plus, it’s gorgeous.”
Olson will also show off people’s garden plots during the garden tours and may allow attendees to sample some of the fruits and vegetables being grown.
The 10-year anniversary will feature a number of free art activities for kids, including painting lessons by ICG team member Beth Wheeler.
“Children are going to paint on a little canvas under the guidance of an art teacher,” Olson said. “They will be painting their own interpretations of the garden.”
Olson said that the children’s paintings may get featured in an art installation at a local gallery.
“We want to show off their work, if they’re willing to participate, in a gallery in Indiana in the fall,” Olson said. “(We would) create a mural with all the work that will be produced by the children.”
Kids can learn how to create flower postcards with the Indiana Arts Council during the event, and Trades of Hope will provide materials for children to make bird houses.
ICG will provide art supplies for children, but adults must bring their own. Olson said she’s been inviting artists to the garden to paint and draw during the event.
“We are encouraging anybody who wants to paint and draw to come that day and do that in the garden,” Olson said. “So, we’ve been inviting artists, but you don’t have to be an artist. Anybody can come and paint and draw their own interpretations of the garden.”
The live music performances starting at 6:30 p.m. will feature a number of local bands and musicians, including Josh Williams, Jason Gamble, Nashwan Abdullah, Noah Minarik and three members from The Six. Band members from The Six who will perform include renowned artist Charles “Chuck” Olson (guitar/vocals), S&T bank president David “Dave” Antolik (guitar/vocals) and The Clarks guitarist Rob James (lead guitar/baritone guitar/mandolin/harmonica/vocals), all of whom are IUP distinguished alumni.
The musical performances are sponsored by Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Chuck Olson will be handing out signed posters he designed for the 10-year anniversary to anyone who makes a donation of $25 or more to the garden.
“We’re going to be suggesting a donation for the posters,” Olson said. “They will all be signed copies of Chuck’s. This poster is a beautiful symbol of growth and expansion.”
Olson said that donations will go toward the event’s expenses.
The 10-year anniversary is an important event for a number of reasons, according to Olson. It’s an educational experience where people can learn about gardening, healthy eating, community engagement, native plants and animals and more. It’s a celebration with local music, art, food and drinks. It’s an opportunity to engage children with art and nature. It’s a “thank you” to all the individuals and organizations who have helped make the garden what it is today. And it’s a recruiting opportunity to maintain the garden’s longevity.
Olson said ICG will have a booth at the event where people can get information about the garden, sign up for a plot or learn how to volunteer and become part of the ICG team.
“We really need to get more people on board, like more people who want to take a leadership role in the garden,” Olson said. “If people want to volunteer, they can harvest anything they want. It’s kind of a reward. And (they) can help in any way, not even just gardening — it could be social media, education, (etc.).”