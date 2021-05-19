Indiana could have its first open council meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when council chambers are opened up next month.
It could happen — but it’s not a done deal, Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel said at Tuesday night’s council voting meeting.
As he pointed out to colleagues, while “it is our hope, our plan to do so,” conditions could change.
The borough also is working to get technology online to allow public participation of the sort provided over recent months on Zoom conference calls while the meeting goes on in council chambers in the basement of the municipal building.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad said those going online should be able at least to view the proceedings.
The proceedings Tuesday included votes on the possible addition of a fraternity house and future borough audits.
Kotzan CPA & Associates PC of Johnstown will continue to provide independent auditing services to Indiana Borough’s government.
A five-year engagement letter was approved with Kotzan. Council President Dr. Peter Broad and borough Manager C. Michael Foote were authorized to execute that document.
Also Tuesday, council voted 7 to 4 with one abstention to approve a conditional use for a fraternity house at 221 West Ave.
Broad said a property owner applied to the borough’s Zoning Hearing Board for the ability to do something that is not normally allowed in that area.
However, the council president also noted, it is on the edge of the designated district for fraternity houses.
Councilwoman Betsy Sarneso, who also is director of Greek Life at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, abstained.
Broad voted yes along with McDaniel and councilors Ben Ford, Jim McQuown, Kaycee Newell, Jonathan Warnock and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor.
Voting no were Council Vice President Gerald Smith and councilors Donald Lancaster, Sara Steelman and Sara Stewart.
Solicitor Neva Stotler circulated drafts of that proposed conditional use. She has continued to serve in that role as council continues its search for a new solicitor.
Council went into executive session at the end of its Tuesday meeting to discuss four candidates for that job. As McDaniel said earlier this month, the search has been narrowed down to four law firms: two local, two from out of town.
Meanwhile, the borough is preparing for its next downtown Third Thursday, this coming Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Karen and Steve Wegener, an acoustic duo playing folk, blues, rock and Americana, will perform live in IRMC Park. First Commonwealth Bank is the sponsor for live music provided on Third Thursdays.
Foote said Indiana Regional Medical Center will be on hand to provide Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines on a walk-up basis to those ages 12 and older.
Downtown Indiana Inc. said those wanting shots should bring a photo identification and (if you have one) and an insurance card, though the vaccine will be provided regardless of insurance coverage.
Foote said those ages 12 to 17 wanting a shot will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian giving permission.
Other sponsors include the borough, Indiana Arts Council, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, IUP’s College of Fine Arts, S&T Bank and Luxenberg’s Jewelers.
Third Thursdays is a reason, as Police Chief Justin Schawl said, “I sense that our summer is going to be more active this year than it was last year.”
Hearings likely will take place to discuss what should be done with the more than $1 million the borough anticipates from the American Rescue Plan.
Broad said it will involve council and some work by community organizations.
Meanwhile, the council president admitted, “I was a little taken aback,” reading in Tuesday’s Indiana Gazette that nearly $27 million will go to IUP, as part of $38 billion being distributed to colleges and other adult education programs, including those conducted by Indiana County Technology Center and other similar schools.
Also, the lengthy discussion of a sign ordinance may be near a conclusion. Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ford told his colleagues that they will have something for the next meeting.
Such an ordinance could open the door to electronic signage sought by such entities as the Indiana Free Library and Calvary Presbyterian Church.
Also Tuesday, Laurie Busovicki was introduced as the borough’s new payroll clerk, working a full-time position that includes providing administrative support.