Indiana Borough Council is considering a return to in-person meetings next month, probably with an option to continue offering those proceedings to an online audience as has been the borough’s routine since a year ago today.
“I would absolutely support going back to open meetings,” Councilman Sean McDaniel said at Tuesday night’s agenda prep session.
“I’d like to move to resume in-person meetings in the first week in June,” Councilwoman Kaycee Newell said. Councilman Jim McQuown seconded that motion.
That motion was approved, but not before an amendment for some continued online access to the meetings and some discussion of staff readiness.
“We have to give borough staff time,” McDaniel said.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad said the meetings should be offered as hybrid sessions, in council chambers and online, because “some, not all are vaccinated.”
Asked by Council Vice President Gerald Smith about the mask requirement, Broad pointed out that while Gov. Tom Wolf wants to reopen Pennsylvania as of Memorial Day, the mask requirement will still be there.
“What if there is an increase in cases?” Smith wondered. “The pandemic isn’t over.”
Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said that was something that could be addressed at the next meeting, the monthly voting meeting, which will be virtual via a Zoom connection on May 18.
More equipment may be coming to help facilitate a hybrid session, because of a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice secured by Police Chief Justin Schawl.
Borough Manager C. Michael Foote said Schawl applied for that grant a year ago and that the borough was awarded some funds for technology that the borough staff anticipates installing in council chambers, working with the borough’s IT service provider.
“The chief had some foresight,” Foote said. “He thought bringing some technology into the borough was a good thing, getting equipment into council chambers.”
That will include a correctly sized monitor for streaming virtual meetings, as well as adequate speakers and microphones.
“We pieced together some parts to make it work,” the borough manager said.
Much of the other discussion Tuesday night was about four dilapidated, vacant homes.
“The properties as far as I know are not occupied,” Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford said. “The taxes are being paid on them.”
However, he added, “the borough has cited them a number of times and the fines are not being paid. The fines are mounting.”
Councilman Jonathan Warnock said there are code violations and gave a rough estimate of fees owed, possibly in the tens of thousands of dollars across the four properties.
“So the goal would be to seize the properties,” McDaniel suggested. “We would then be responsible (for cleaning up the mess).”
Some members of council are familiar with the four properties.
“I was pursuing this long before I was on council,” Councilwoman Sara Stewart said. She believed the owner was “a fairly elderly woman who lives in the borough.”
Mayor Joseph E. Trimarchi noted that some communities in other counties have formed land banks to deal with blighted properties.
“It might be something we want to talk to the planning commission about,” the mayor said.
“These properties all fit the definition of blighted properties, and that makes a difference in how they can be dealt with,” Broad said. “We can actually use eminent domain if we want to go that far, to seize those properties.”
Efforts could be regional in scope, working with Indiana County authorities as well as officials in White Township where at least one dilapidated property is reported.
McDaniel moved and McQuown seconded a motion that council approved to empower the borough manager and solicitor “to pursue legal means to resolve four blighted properties and if possible to work with White Township on a fifth ... with an expectation of a report in a timely fashion.”
Options could include seeking action in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
“I don’t care what the legal mechanism is, as long as it is not illegal,” Ford said.
“My concern about a sheriff’s sale is that I don’t think anyone would buy them,” McDaniel said.
McQuown said the county assessor could walk the borough through the process.
“If there is any equity, the market could figure it out,” Trimarchi said.