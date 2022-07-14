Eighteen Indiana County 4-H members recently competed in the Indiana County 4-H Communication Contest.
Categories included presentations and impromptu speeches. Topics were varied with subjects such as swine breeds, origami, archery, egg cooking, how to use a sewing machine and goat feeding.
Each member received a merit ribbon and cash prize, and top winners in each category won an extra award.
In the senior general category, John Bruner won a blue ribbon and first place, and Logan Barnhart earned a red ribbon.
Abigail Bouch won a blue ribbon in junior clothing and textiles, and Olivia Barker won a blue ribbon with her junior foods presentation. Maddison Barnhart won a blue ribbon for her junior home and family management presentation.
Junior animal science had three entries with all receiving blue ribbons. They were Lily Mano, first, Isabella Douglas, and a team of Aaron and Andrew Miller.
In senior animal science, Mya Calhoun won a blue ribbon, and Emily Barker earned a red ribbon.
Impromptu senior entries included Elizabeth Bruner, first and blue merit; Micah Nyren and Isaac Nygren, blue ribbons, and Emily Barker, Mya Calhoun, and Grace Nygren, red ribbons. In the junior division, red ribbons went to Abigail Bouch, Faith Nygren and Mercy Nygren, who had the highest score. Aaron Miller, Andrew Miller, Lily Mano, Isabella Douglas and Titus Nygren won white ribbons.
First time participants in the event were Aaron Miller, Andrew Miller, Lily Mano, Isabella Douglas, Mya Calhoun, Abigail Bouch, Olivia Barker, Mercy Nygren and Titus Nygren.
Judges for the contest were 4-H volunteers Amanda Kanouff, Debbie Beisel and Connie Bruner; Jen Weil, former 4-H member; community volunteers Kathy Hawk, Ray Beisel and Denise Remy; and Kathy Abby Baker, Children’s Advisory Commission. Mary Miller, 4-H volunteer; Lori Richardson, former volunteer; Rachel Fox, 4-H Ambassador; and Elizabeth Bruner, State 4-H Council, also assisted with the contest.
Former extension educators Carol and Gene Schurman provided awards. Angela Boring, Extension Educator 4-H/Youth, was contest chairperson.