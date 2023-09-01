Three Indiana County 4-H members recently competed in the Ninth annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Junior Horse Show. More than 140 members from 40 counties participated. The purpose of the show is to showcase member work with younger horses, and classes included breed confirmation, futurity, driving, dressage, and in hand performance skills.

All exhibitors participate in a class for a blue, red or yellow merit placing. Blue merit animals then advance to championship classes for their division.