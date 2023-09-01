Three Indiana County 4-H members recently competed in the Ninth annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Junior Horse Show. More than 140 members from 40 counties participated. The purpose of the show is to showcase member work with younger horses, and classes included breed confirmation, futurity, driving, dressage, and in hand performance skills.
All exhibitors participate in a class for a blue, red or yellow merit placing. Blue merit animals then advance to championship classes for their division.
In English competition, Brynley Breisch, Shawnee Riders, showed a horse named Osa Azula, who won a blue merit as a Throughbred Three-Year-Old Mare. This horse went on to be named Hunter Horse Three-Year-old Mare Champion, blue merit in English Performance Skills Walk-trot Three-Year-Old, blue merit in English Pleasure Futurity Walk-trot Three-Year-Old, and then English Pleasure Walk-trot Futurity Champion and English Performance Skills Walk-Trot Champion.
Breisch also showed Dark Side of the Moon in the Hunter Type Horse Two-Year-Old Gelding Class, winning a blue merit award. This horse was then named Hunter Horse Two-Year-Old Gelding Champion.
Hailee Monoskey, Bits and Bridles, showed You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not to a blue merit award in the Hunter Type Horse Three-Year-Old Mare class. It was then named Reserve Champion Hunter Horse Three-Year-Old Mare.
Emmy McLaughlin, Trailblazers, exhibited Cricket in several classes in the Miniature Horse Division. She won a blue merit ribbon as a three-year-old and then was named Miniature Horse Three-Year-Old Champion.
This horse also won a blue merit in the Miniature In Hand Trail Three-Year-Old class and Miniature Horse Jumping Three-Year-Old class. It was also named third place in the Miniature Jumping Futurity Championship. This entry was also named the Reserve Champion Miniature Horse Mare.
For more information on 4-H horse programs, contact the Indiana County 4-H Office at (724) 465-3880.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.