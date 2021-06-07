Indiana County officials will conduct a public hearing at 10 a.m. June 17 in the Indiana County Commissioners Hearing Room at the Indiana County Courthouse, 825 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
This meeting is accessible to individuals with disabilities and/or for those with limited English proficiency. If you wish to attend and require special accommodations, please notify the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development office 72 hours in advance at (724) 465-3870 or (724) 465-3805 (TDD) or by email at admin1@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us.
The purpose of the public hearing is to provide interested agencies and citizens an opportunity to provide comments and/or project proposals for a 2021 Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) application. There are six eligible components for ESG funds: rapid re-housing; street outreach; homelessness prevention; emergency shelter; HMIS; and administrative costs. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development will be accepting ESG applications until June 25 at 4 p.m.
Indiana County intends to submit an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for $151,300 to provide Rapid Re-housing Component Services for rental and financial assistance for the homeless.
Funds will also be requested to complete the HMIS reporting requirements and administrative duties. The formal approval for the application submission will occur at the Indiana County commissioners regularly scheduled public meeting June 23 at 10:30 a.m.
All program proposals and comments for Indiana County’s consideration must be submitted by 10 a.m. June 17 or at the scheduled public hearing. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, written proposals and comments can be submitted to LuAnn Zak, Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, 801 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701 or by email at admin1@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us for the ESG Program.