Haze over Indiana County

Smoke pouring over the Great Lakes from Canadian wildfires is affecting air quality in much of Pennsylvania, and provided for views like this, taken Monday night, of an Indiana sunset amid the haze in area skies.

 MICHAEL JOHNSON/Gazette

With air quality dropping into the moderate range Friday, and forecast to remain that way today, an end has come to the alerts that warned of air unhealthy at least for sensitive groups because of Canadian wildfires.

“The denser smoke observed during the past couple of days has finally diminished significantly,” the federal Environmental Protection Agency advised Friday.