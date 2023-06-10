With air quality dropping into the moderate range Friday, and forecast to remain that way today, an end has come to the alerts that warned of air unhealthy at least for sensitive groups because of Canadian wildfires.
“The denser smoke observed during the past couple of days has finally diminished significantly,” the federal Environmental Protection Agency advised Friday.
Regional forecasts call for moderate pollution from fine particulates, the main problem triggered by Canadian smoke, and ozone, with readings expected to reach 80 today, 76 Sunday, 56 Monday and 54 Tuesday.
However, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Friday, due to lack of rain and dry weather, all open fires are prohibited in state forests.
That would include Gallitzin State Forest, which covers 24,370 acres in Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Bedford counties; Clear Creek State Forest, which covers 16,716 acres in Clarion, Jefferson, Venango, Forest and Mercer counties; and Forbes State Forest, which covers 15 tracts over 59,000 acres in Westmoreland, Somerset and Fayette counties.
DCNR said there is a ban on campfires, even at designated campsites, until further notice.
Fires are permitted in gas grills and camp stoves when they are used as designed, the state agency said.
The fire ban does not apply to state parks, such as Yellow Creek in Indiana County, Keystone in Westmoreland County and Prince Gallitzin in Cambria County.
