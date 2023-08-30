78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

“The first thing I do in the morning is brush my teeth and sharpen my tongue,” said Dorothy Parker in one of hundreds of her witticisms sure to be featured in “The Wit and Wisdom of Dorothy Parker and her Algonquin Buddies,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse.

Sponsored by the American Association of University Women — Indiana County Branch as a scholarship fundraiser, five readers will dramatize the work of Parker and Robert Benchley, an American humorist best known for his contributions to The New Yorker magazine.