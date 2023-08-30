“The first thing I do in the morning is brush my teeth and sharpen my tongue,” said Dorothy Parker in one of hundreds of her witticisms sure to be featured in “The Wit and Wisdom of Dorothy Parker and her Algonquin Buddies,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse.
Sponsored by the American Association of University Women — Indiana County Branch as a scholarship fundraiser, five readers will dramatize the work of Parker and Robert Benchley, an American humorist best known for his contributions to The New Yorker magazine.
Both Parker and Benchley were members of the Algonquin Round Table, a dozen or more writers and editors that met for lunch at the Algonquin Hotel in New York City for about a decade after World War I. Others included Harold Ross (founder of The New Yorker); columnists Franklin Pierce Adams and Heywood Broun, and Broun’s wife Ruth Hale; critic Alexander Woollcott; comedian Harpo Marx; and playwrights George S. Kaufman, Marc Connelly, Edna Ferber and Robert Sherwood.
The readers are: Mary Jo Bowes, a frequent director at the Indiana Players. Last year she wrote and directed “A Dash of Dickens,” and appeared in “Tenderness” by former Indiana University of Pennsylvania theater professor Ed Simpson. She is the retired drama director at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Heather Walton appeared as Catherine Dickens in “A Dash of Dickens” and has also been in such Indiana Players’ productions as “The Good Doctor,” “Don’t Drink the Water” and “The Odd Couple.”
Scott Walton, also appeared in “The Odd Couple” for the Indiana Players and for many years played the king with the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival.
Susan Miller has been active with college theater since the 1960s at IUP and played the countess in the Indiana Players’ production of “The Women.” Mike Schwartz teaches playwriting and theater history at IUP as well as being a director and frequent actor there, most recently appearing in “The Tempest” and “Twelfth Night.” His first appearance with the Indiana Players was in “Bus Stop,” directed by Bowes.
No tickets are required. A suggested $10 donation per person at the event will be used to fund the $1,000 scholarships AAUW awards to IUP and St. Francis University students each spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.