State police awarded scholarships of $500 to 11 graduates of Indiana County Camp Cadet during a ceremony Saturday at the state police station in White Township.
Recipients of the 2021 Indiana County Camp Cadet Graduate Scholarships — who attended years ago as youngsters — are Matthew Conjelko, a camper in 2013; Sonya Demacek, of the 2015 program; Leslie Faidley, who attended in 2012; Miranda Federinko, a 2013 Camp Cadet participant; Tyler Federinko, a camper in 2014; Raven Jones, of the 2016 program; Samuel Kauffman, a camper in 2017; Cleo McMahan, of the 2015 program; Lily Palfrey, who enrolled in Camp Cadet in 2018; Benjamin Schmidt, a camper in 2016; and Nicholas Schmidt, from the summer 2013 camp.
As a means to give back to the community and carry on the mission of Indiana County Camp Cadet, the Indiana County Camp Cadet Graduate Scholarship is available to eligible and deserving graduates who now attend a college, trade or technical school in pursuit of a post-secondary degree. The scholarship is intended to assist recipients who seek a career in the law enforcement and/or community service-related fields, although applicants in all fields of study are eligible to apply.
Established in 2008, the goal of the Indiana County Camp Cadet program is to introduce young men and women to the diverse field of law enforcement and criminal justice and to establish positive relationships between local law enforcement personnel and the youth of Indiana County.
Approximately 40 youth “cadets” successfully complete the weeklong, overnight program held annually at Camp Seph Mack in Penn Run.
For more information about Indiana County Camp Cadet, visit indiana countycampcadet.org.