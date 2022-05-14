The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce has opened the nominating process for the 2022 Leader’s Circle Awards.
The Leader’s Circle of Indiana County is designed to honor and recognize dynamic and inspiring individuals for volunteer service in Indiana County through Male Civic Leader, Female Civic Leader and ATHENA Leadership Award programs.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the outstanding volunteers we have here in Indiana County,” said Sherry Renosky, chair of the 2022 Leader’s Circle program. “Indiana County is truly rich with individuals who give of their time and talents to make this community a better place.”
Nominations for the awards can be made by service clubs, organizations, businesses or individuals.
The 2022 Leader’s Circle Awards dinner is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Indiana Country Club, 495 Country Club Road, White Township.
“The Leader’s Circle awards offer a chance to honor these outstanding citizens and to bring awareness of the kinds of volunteerism and service that is happening in Indiana County,” Renosky said. “It’s a wonderful tradition for our community.”
Nomination forms and event reservations forms are available on the Leader’s Circle of Indiana County website at www.indianacountyleaderscircle.com. You can also print out the application form on the site to fill out.
Any organization, business or individual who made a nomination in the recent past have been contacted. Persons with questions or who need additional information about the nomination process should email indianacountyleaderscircle@gmail.com.
The deadline for nomination submissions is July 15.