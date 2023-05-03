Friends of the Indiana County Conservation District has announced that it is now accepting applications for a new Agriculture Small Grant Program funded through the Cambria/Indiana Farmer Assistance Fund at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
The purpose of this grant program is to provide financial support to small farmers in Indiana and Cambria counties for business plan development or implementation that focuses on sustainable farming models, including providing match funding for sustainable farming projects and the development of conservation best management practices.
One award of up to $1,500 will be provided to one agricultural producer or landowner where agricultural activities are occurring in both Cambria and Indiana counties. Online grant applications must be received by May 31 to be eligible for consideration.
“This is an exciting opportunity to provide additional support to our area farmers, said Douglas M. Beri Jr., founder of the Cambria/Indiana Farmer Assistance Fund and executive director of the Indiana County Conservation District. “There are many farmers in our community that are coming up with innovative ways to do business and we hope that this new grant opportunity will provide some much-needed seed money to bring their projects to fruition.”
Funding for this grant program has been raised through the annual Thank a Farmer Dash that is held every November on the Saturday that precedes the Thanksgiving holiday on the Ghost Town Trail in Ebensburg. The 2023 Thank a Farmer Dash is scheduled for Nov. 18. Previous race sponsors have included First Commonwealth Advisors, 1889 Foundation, Hyndman Area Health Center, Evergreen Insurance, Walbeck Insurance, Cambria County Conservation District, Indiana County Conservation District, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, State Rep. James B. Struzzi, Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt, Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess, The Pesto Family, The Bencie Family, Walker Farms, Vale Wood Farms and Duncan Financial Group.
For more information about the Agriculture Small Grant Program and to learn how to submit a grant application, contact Beri at (724) 471-4751, ext. 4, or visit www.iccdpa.org/ agriculture-small-grant-program.
