Friends of the Indiana County Conservation District has announced that it is now accepting applications for a new Agriculture Small Grant Program funded through the Cambria/Indiana Farmer Assistance Fund at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

The purpose of this grant program is to provide financial support to small farmers in Indiana and Cambria counties for business plan development or implementation that focuses on sustainable farming models, including providing match funding for sustainable farming projects and the development of conservation best management practices.