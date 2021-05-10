Accept a natural challenge! That’s what the Indiana County Conservation District invites county students to do each year at the annual Envirothon.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, teams were faced with participating online through a virtual event this year.
The Pennsylvania Envirothon board developed an online competition for teams across the state that incorporated written questions, video identification of specimens and even audio bird and frog calls.
Utilizing online meeting platforms and social distancing, students worked together to compete in this year’s Envirothon.
Twenty-one teams from Blairsville, Hilltop Baptist Homeschool Co-Op, Homeschoolers for Christ Co-Op, Homer-Center, Indiana, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, Saltsburg and United High Schools participated in the competition.
Five-member teams were challenged in a series of tests that focused on aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife and a current environmental issue, which was “Water Resource Management — Local Control and Local Solutions.”
The teams were tested on a variety of things including wildlife, amphibians, reptiles, macroinvertebrates, trees, plants and insect identification, groundwater characteristics, soil textures and horizons, watersheds and much more, all online.
First place was earned by the Homeschoolers for Christ Co-Op, comprised of Andy Bertolino, Elizabeth Bruner, Joseph Pumford, Lily Shilling and Bergen Spencer.
Second place went to Hilltop Baptist Homeschool Co-Op, comprised of Lily Palfrey, Sadie Palfrey, Ryan Powell, Zac Hoffman and Alaynna Hoffman.
Placing third was Marion Center’s Bee Hive Five, made up of Aidan Cattau, Levi Waltermire, Dillon Green and Rebecca Spence.
Each of the five members of the winning team was awarded a $500 David S. Frick Envirothon Education Grant to be used toward post-secondary education. Envirothon education grants totaling $36,500 have been earned by Indiana County students since the grant program began.
The grants are funded by donations from local businesses, conservation organizations and private citizens.
This year’s contributors were Mecall Services, J. H. Hickman Surveying LLC, Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc., Sherene Hess, Edward and Sherrill Kuckuck, Blacklick Creek Watershed Association, Indiana County Farm Bureau, Keller Engineers Inc., Cindy Rogers, Stiffler McGraw, Catalone Pipe & Supply Co., Elderton State Bank, Lias Tire Inc., Dilltown Sportsman’s Club, Joe and Arlene Yackuboskey, Charles and Regan Houser, and Susan Bowers.
Financial sponsorship of the event was made possible by a $2,250 grant through the Bork Family Fund, a fund within the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
The Homeschoolers for Christ Co-Op team will go on to compete against other county champions from across the state at the Pennsylvania Envirothon later in May.