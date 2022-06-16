Pennsylvania American Water recently presented a check for $6,390 to the Indiana County Conservation District in support of its First Waves program. This was part of PA American Water’s 2022 Environmental Grant program. The First Waves program is new to the county and will give about 20 underprivileged kids an opportunity to learn fly fishing, stand-up paddle boarding and water conservation this summer. Pictured are Douglas Beri of the Indiana County Conservation District and Jill King Greenwood of PA American Water.

