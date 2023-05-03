First Waves

Youths participated in the 2022 First Waves Indiana Program.

 Renee Rosensteel/Submitted photo

The Indiana County Conservation District is holding several community events throughout the first two weeks of May focused on a variety of conservation-related topics.

ICCD will have the first of two Future Gardeners of Indiana County workshops Sunday at the Chevy Chase Community Garden. Attendees will learn how to begin and grow their own home gardens, increase their knowledge on specialty crops (plants that are good to eat, useful or simply fun to look at), gain hands-on experience by gardening in the community garden and leave with their own specialty crop seed start kit.