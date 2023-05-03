The Indiana County Conservation District is holding several community events throughout the first two weeks of May focused on a variety of conservation-related topics.
ICCD will have the first of two Future Gardeners of Indiana County workshops Sunday at the Chevy Chase Community Garden. Attendees will learn how to begin and grow their own home gardens, increase their knowledge on specialty crops (plants that are good to eat, useful or simply fun to look at), gain hands-on experience by gardening in the community garden and leave with their own specialty crop seed start kit.
The second workshop will be May 11, also at the Chevy Chase Community Garden.
On May 12, ICCD will conduct a Green Drinks event at Levity Brewing to support the First Waves Indiana initiative.
First Waves Indiana is a collaborative program between the Watersmith Guild and ICCD to provide meaningful outdoor experiences to underserved youths in Indiana County.
Participants in the First Waves program engage in the outdoors over three days embarking on activities that include stand-up paddle boarding, river surfing, watershed conservation and film-making.
The Green Drinks event will raise money to help keep the program free for participants.
Participants in Green Drinks will receive a special film screening of the inaugural 2022 First Waves Indiana program while having an opportunity to participate in informal networking. Appetizers will be provided and attendees are encouraged to purchase drinks and additional food from Levity Brewing, the host organization.
There is no cost to attend, but the suggested donation amount is $5-$25 to support the First Waves program.
Although not required, RSVPs are highly encouraged.
