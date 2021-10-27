Indiana County saw an increase of 52 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
There have been 927 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 40.
One new death was reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 224. There have been 30 deaths reported in October.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 31 hospitalized COVID patients, with eight in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 25 are unvaccinated and six are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, six are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,742 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 47.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,067 people fully vaccinated and 3,055 partially vaccinated. There were 173 booster shots administered for a total of 4,208 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.