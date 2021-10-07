Indiana County saw an increase of 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
There have been 195 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 33.
Four new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 205.
There are 32 COVID patients hospitalized, with eight in the ICU and seven on ventilators, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,058 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 46.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,342 people fully vaccinated and 3,031 partially vaccinated.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 863 people were seen at a vaccine clinic Tuesday at the KCAC.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.