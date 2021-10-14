Indiana County saw an increase of 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
There have been 461 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 38.
One new death was reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 211.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 28 hospitalized COVID patients, with eight in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 18 are unvaccinated and 10 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, seven are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,012 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 46.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,616 people fully vaccinated and 3,025 partially vaccinated. In addition, there have been 730 booster shots administered Tuesday and a total of 2,812 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.