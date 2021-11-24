Indiana County saw an increase of 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
There have been 1,128 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 65.
One new death was reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 258.
There have been 30 deaths reported this month, higher than the 24 deaths for November of 2020.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,186 cases reported Tuesday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 32 hospitalized COVID patients, with seven in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 28 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
In Indiana County, 46.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,824 people fully vaccinated and 3,777 partially vaccinated.
There were 122 booster shots reported Tuesday, for a total of 9,412 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.