Indiana County saw an increase of 56 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
There have been 401 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 57.
There was one new death reported on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 271. There have been six deaths reported in December.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 49 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 35 are unvaccinated and 14 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 7,912 cases reported Tuesday.
In Indiana County, 48.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,238 people fully vaccinated and 4,311 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday. There were 134 booster shots administered for a total of 10,927 since Aug. 13.
A monthly report from department of health shows between Jan. 1 and Nov. 2, 88 percent of cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people, and that 90 percent of reported hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
Regarding deaths, the report said 89 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.