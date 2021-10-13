Indiana County saw an increase of 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
There have been 414 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 36.
One new death was reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 210.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 30 hospitalized COVID patients, with eight in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 17 are unvaccinated and 13 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, seven are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,898 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 46.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,538 people fully vaccinated and 3,025 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.