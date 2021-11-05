Indiana County saw an increase of 59 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 146 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 37.
No new deaths were reported Thursday, and the county total remains at 234. There have been six deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 20 hospitalized COVID patients, with five in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 18 are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated. Those in the ICU are all unvaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows nine cases in those birth to age 4 and 45 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,162 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 47.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,327 people fully vaccinated and 3,077 partially vaccinated. There were 137 booster shots administered, for a total of 6,525 since Aug. 13.
