Indiana County saw an increase of 87 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday by the department of health for the period of Sunday to Wednesday.
There have been 87 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 36.
Six new deaths were reported Wednesday for that time period, bringing the county total to 234.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 26 hospitalized COVID patients, with three in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 22 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Those in the ICU are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 10,245 cases reported for the time period.
In Indiana County, 47.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,306 people fully vaccinated and 3,055 partially vaccinated.
Reported on Wednesday for that time period were 656 booster shots administered for a total of 6,388 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.